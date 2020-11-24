Minister visits under-construction Firdous Market underpass

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday visited the under-construction Firdous Market underpass Gulberg and inspected the pace of development works being carried out at the site

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday visited the under-construction Firdous Market underpass Gulberg and inspected the pace of development works being carried out at the site.

Vice-Chairman Lahore Development Authority S.M. Imran, DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar, and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed instructed the LDA officials to complete the construction work as soon as possible, adding that the Firdous Market underpass would soon be opened for traffic which would reduce the traffic issues in the area.

He said that due to a load of traffic in Firdous Market and adjoining areas traffic jam had become a routine. The opening of the underpass would decrease the load of traffic and would facilitate the masses, he maintained.

He said the PTI government would continue to initiate new development projects for the welfare of the public.