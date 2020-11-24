UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Under-construction Firdous Market Underpass

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:17 PM

Minister visits under-construction Firdous Market underpass

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday visited the under-construction Firdous Market underpass Gulberg and inspected the pace of development works being carried out at the site

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday visited the under-construction Firdous Market underpass Gulberg and inspected the pace of development works being carried out at the site.

Vice-Chairman Lahore Development Authority S.M. Imran, DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar, and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed instructed the LDA officials to complete the construction work as soon as possible, adding that the Firdous Market underpass would soon be opened for traffic which would reduce the traffic issues in the area.

He said that due to a load of traffic in Firdous Market and adjoining areas traffic jam had become a routine. The opening of the underpass would decrease the load of traffic and would facilitate the masses, he maintained.

He said the PTI government would continue to initiate new development projects for the welfare of the public.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Traffic Gulberg SITE Market Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

ENOC eyes expansion in marine sector, says Group C ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 662kg of narcotics

35 minutes ago

UAE President pardons 628 prisoners ahead of Natio ..

36 minutes ago

Kaavan's retirement to Cambodia, a consideration f ..

3 minutes ago

Incidents of police torture, illegal detention not ..

3 minutes ago

PTI district president censures Sindh govt's failu ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.