Minister visits vaccine centers, reviews process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited vaccination centers of NA 125 here on Saturday and reviewed the process.

She visited vaccination centre of UC 51, Karim Park, UC 48, UC 71, UC 93 and UC 59. She met staff at the centers and appreciated the arrangements. The workers cut the cake to celebrate birthday of health minister and expressed wishes. The locals of the area chanted slogans in her favour.

Syed Adnan Jamil, Ali Amir, Zubair Niazi, Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Pappoo, Shahzad Numberdar, Jehangir Khan, Rana Nasim, Rashid Kashmiri, Nadeem and a number of workers were present.

Dr Yasmin said "Our workers supporting the vaccination campaign as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan and we are vaccinating hundreds of thousands of people in NA 125.

" The government was providing quality vaccine free of cost and trying to vaccinate more and more people, she added.

She said that only through vaccination, the entire population of Punjab will beat coronavirus pandemic. She said that Health department was vaccinating more than 700,000 people on daily basis.

The residents of the area expressed gratitude for the health minister on setting up of vaccination centers.

Earlier, children also presented flower bouquets to the health minister on her arrival.