Minister visits various bazaars to review implementation of SOPs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq visited urdu Bazaar, Lehayi Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, Bano Bazaar, Main Bazaar and Chowk Shaheedaan to review the implementation of anti-coronavirus SOPs by local traders, here on Thursday.

On this occasion, the minister asked the traders to ensure complete implementation of anti-COVID-19 SOPs. He also appealed to the people to maintain social distancing to save themselves from coronavirus. He also sought active cooperation by the traders in prevailing battle against coronavirus.