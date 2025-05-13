Minister Visits Victim Of Indian Shelling At Sheikh Zayed Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore, to inquire about the health of 45-year-old Farzana Bibi, who was injured in Indian shelling in Tehsil Barnala.
After receiving initial treatment at Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital in Gujrat, she was transferred to Sheikh Zayed Hospital for further medical care.
During his visit, the minister met with Farzana Bibi, her family, and the team of doctors overseeing her treatment. He reviewed her medical condition and discussed her treatment plan with the hospital’s medical panel.
Khawaja Salman Rafique assured the family that all medical facilities, including medicines, diagnostic tests, and any required surgeries, would be provided completely free of cost. He expressed gratitude to Sheikh Zayed Hospital Administrator Akbar Khan, as well as the nurses and staff, for their dedication and compassionate service.
Recent Stories
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Authorities cracks down on unhygienic eateries in Taxila2 minutes ago
-
Minister visits victim of Indian shelling at Sheikh Zayed Hospital2 minutes ago
-
Beautification of five key public points approved in Layyah2 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on encroachments, begging; arrests 132 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh police deny rift with CCD2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat cracks down on illegal gold mining2 minutes ago
-
Youth drowns in River Jhelum12 minutes ago
-
KP decides major crackdown on terrorists, facilitators12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's invincible defense recognized globally: Tariq Fazal12 minutes ago
-
Four shops sealed during anti-encroachment operation12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad development a top priority, says CDA Chairman12 minutes ago
-
Railway land worth Rs 12.5m retrieved from illegal occupants12 minutes ago