Minister Visits Victim Of Indian Shelling At Sheikh Zayed Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore, to inquire about the health of 45-year-old Farzana Bibi, who was injured in Indian shelling in Tehsil Barnala.

After receiving initial treatment at Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital in Gujrat, she was transferred to Sheikh Zayed Hospital for further medical care.

During his visit, the minister met with Farzana Bibi, her family, and the team of doctors overseeing her treatment. He reviewed her medical condition and discussed her treatment plan with the hospital’s medical panel.

Khawaja Salman Rafique assured the family that all medical facilities, including medicines, diagnostic tests, and any required surgeries, would be provided completely free of cost. He expressed gratitude to Sheikh Zayed Hospital Administrator Akbar Khan, as well as the nurses and staff, for their dedication and compassionate service.

