Minister visits villages affected by river

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Punjab Sohaib Ahmad Bharth visited the villages of Bhera, affected by massive erosion of the river Jhelum and inspected restoration and repair work on Saturday.

He was accompanied by MNA Mukhtar Ahmad Bharth, Commissioner Sargodha Ajmal Bhatti and officers of Irrigation and Communication and Works departments.

The officials briefed the minister about land erosion and revealed that stones were being thrown into the river to stop erosion and save villagers.

The minister said that Rs20 million had been allocated initially for repair work. He added that the government would make more arrangements on a permanent basis as the flow of water decreases. People of the effected villages thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth for timely action.