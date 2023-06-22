Minister visits WASA disposal station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir has visited Disposal Station of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Dawood Nagar here on Thursday and reviewed arrangements to deal with flood emergency.

He said that Rs.

600 million had been spent on Dawood Chowk Disposal Station to facilitate 200,000 people of this area with trouble free sewerage disposal facilities.

He directed the staff of disposal station to make generator sound proof in addition to shifting it near gate of the station.

He also issued necessary directions to plant sapling at available space in the disposal station.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar, former provincial minister Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan and others were also present on the occasion.