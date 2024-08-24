(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Sohail Shaukat Butt, visited Gujranwala where he inspected the Women's Enclave established by the police to facilitate women.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ayaz Saleem provided a detailed briefing to the Minister on the services available at the Women's Enclave. He was accompanied by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ayesha Butt, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Rizwan, and Director Social Welfare Lahore, Muzammil Yaar, among other officials.

CPO Muhammad Ayaz Saleem informed the Minister that the Reporting Center at the Women's Enclave receives all kinds of complaints from women and ensures that the relevant authorities take prompt action.

The center offers immediate assistance, legal guidance, consultation, and support to women while maintaining confidentiality and trust. Women can also receive help related to inheritance and property issues, protection against workplace harassment, family counseling, legal assistance, and social welfare services through the center.

The Provincial Minister praised the concept of the Women's Enclave and emphasized the need to expand similar initiatives at the divisional level.