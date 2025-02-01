Open Menu

Minister Vows Crackdown On Quacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Minister vows crackdown on quacks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reaffirmed the government's commitment

to taking strict action against quacks.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Achieving Health with Natural Treatment” organized by

Bazm-e-Qarshi Pakistan at a local hotel on Saturday, the minister emphasized the importance

of traditional medicine and a healthy lifestyle.

He highlighted that Hikmat and Unani medicine had deep-rooted histories and stressed the

need to integrate them with modern healthcare. “We must adopt a healthy lifestyle to ensure

a disease-free life,” he said.

Referring to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Rafique outlined major

health initiatives, including the construction of Pakistan’s largest 915-bed Nawaz Sharif Institute

of Cancer Treatment and Research in Lahore.

Additionally, Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology

are being established in Lahore and Sargodha to enhance cardiac care.

“The Punjab government is taking fundamental steps to improve the healthcare system and provide the best medical facilities to people,” he added.

The seminar emphasized the significance of natural treatments and health approaches in improving public well-being.

Several eminent personalities from the field of natural medicine, including Professor Hakeem Muhammad Ahmed Saleemi, Dr Zahid Ashraf, Professor Hakeem Mansoor-Al-Aziz, and Hakeem Mukhtar Ahmed Barkati,

attended the event.

