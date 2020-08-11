QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Public Health and Engineering Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar on Tuesday said that elected representatives of the country were committed to serve the nation and every possible step would be taken for the prosperity and integrity of Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation, the minister said that we were determined to take the country to the track to development and prosperity adding that incumbent government was intact to bring tangible change in the country.

While reaffirming his pledge for the prosperous Pakistan, he said that under the leadership of CM Balochistan, people of Balochistan were enthusiastic to mark the day with national fervor.