Open Menu

Minister Vows Improving Punjab's Health System With PITB Help

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Minister vows improving Punjab's health system with PITB help

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Punjab’s Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Saturday the government was set to enhance province’s health system through advanced digital programs in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

He made these remarks during his visit to the PITB offices at Arfa Kareem Tower, where he reviewed various initiatives aimed at digital transformation. The minister recorded messages at the PITB studio highlighting the Chief Minister’s flagship programs, "She Wins" and the Global Certification Programme, emphasising their potential to empower women and youth across the province.

Speaking about the "She Wins" initiative, Khawaja Imran said, “Educated women can now acquire skills such as graphic designing, cooking, e-commerce, and digital marketing at minimal fees and earn millions while working from home. This program is a game-changer for women seeking financial independence.”

He also lauded the Global Certification Program, which enables young individuals to train in international courses online and obtain globally recognized certifications.

“By leveraging these certifications, the youth can provide IT services to international organizations and contribute to the economy,” he said.

He emphasized the potential of these initiatives to generate significant foreign exchange, saying, “Punjab’s IT programs will enable our youth to earn millions of Dollars from global markets, bringing prosperity to the province.”

Earlier, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf briefed the minister about revolutionary IT programs aligned with the vision of Punjab’s Chief Minister. The programs, he said, aim to bring digital innovation to various sectors, including healthcare, to improve service delivery and accessibility.

Khawaja Imran Nazir reiterated the government’s commitment to utilizing technology to drive development and ensure a brighter future for the people of Punjab.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Exchange Punjab Visit Young Independence Imran Nazir Women Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

16 minutes ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

25 minutes ago
 PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

39 minutes ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

1 hour ago
 Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during ..

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident

1 hour ago
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects nego ..

JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects negotiations

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases ..

Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents

2 hours ago
 Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrat ..

Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakis ..

Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan