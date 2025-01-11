Minister Vows Improving Punjab's Health System With PITB Help
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Punjab’s Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Saturday the government was set to enhance province’s health system through advanced digital programs in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).
He made these remarks during his visit to the PITB offices at Arfa Kareem Tower, where he reviewed various initiatives aimed at digital transformation. The minister recorded messages at the PITB studio highlighting the Chief Minister’s flagship programs, "She Wins" and the Global Certification Programme, emphasising their potential to empower women and youth across the province.
Speaking about the "She Wins" initiative, Khawaja Imran said, “Educated women can now acquire skills such as graphic designing, cooking, e-commerce, and digital marketing at minimal fees and earn millions while working from home. This program is a game-changer for women seeking financial independence.”
He also lauded the Global Certification Program, which enables young individuals to train in international courses online and obtain globally recognized certifications.
“By leveraging these certifications, the youth can provide IT services to international organizations and contribute to the economy,” he said.
He emphasized the potential of these initiatives to generate significant foreign exchange, saying, “Punjab’s IT programs will enable our youth to earn millions of Dollars from global markets, bringing prosperity to the province.”
Earlier, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf briefed the minister about revolutionary IT programs aligned with the vision of Punjab’s Chief Minister. The programs, he said, aim to bring digital innovation to various sectors, including healthcare, to improve service delivery and accessibility.
Khawaja Imran Nazir reiterated the government’s commitment to utilizing technology to drive development and ensure a brighter future for the people of Punjab.
Recent Stories
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi
12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category
Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai
UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism
Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary
JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects negotiations
Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation
Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents
Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai
Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First national cotton conference to be held in city on Feb 451 seconds ago
-
13 food points fined Rs. 85,00054 seconds ago
-
IGP Islamabad reviews performance, sets goals for crime-free 202559 seconds ago
-
Foolproof security for DBA polls1 minute ago
-
CCPO orders action against kite, metallic string manufactures1 minute ago
-
Minister vows improving Punjab's health system with PITB help1 minute ago
-
DC promises more health facilities for public1 minute ago
-
MNA chairs meeting on Khanewal development2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan expresses resolve to make Pakistan free of Hepatitis-C in three years11 minutes ago
-
Four power pilferers booked12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi16 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations22 minutes ago