LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Punjab’s Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Saturday the government was set to enhance province’s health system through advanced digital programs in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

He made these remarks during his visit to the PITB offices at Arfa Kareem Tower, where he reviewed various initiatives aimed at digital transformation. The minister recorded messages at the PITB studio highlighting the Chief Minister’s flagship programs, "She Wins" and the Global Certification Programme, emphasising their potential to empower women and youth across the province.

Speaking about the "She Wins" initiative, Khawaja Imran said, “Educated women can now acquire skills such as graphic designing, cooking, e-commerce, and digital marketing at minimal fees and earn millions while working from home. This program is a game-changer for women seeking financial independence.”

He also lauded the Global Certification Program, which enables young individuals to train in international courses online and obtain globally recognized certifications.

“By leveraging these certifications, the youth can provide IT services to international organizations and contribute to the economy,” he said.

He emphasized the potential of these initiatives to generate significant foreign exchange, saying, “Punjab’s IT programs will enable our youth to earn millions of Dollars from global markets, bringing prosperity to the province.”

Earlier, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf briefed the minister about revolutionary IT programs aligned with the vision of Punjab’s Chief Minister. The programs, he said, aim to bring digital innovation to various sectors, including healthcare, to improve service delivery and accessibility.

Khawaja Imran Nazir reiterated the government’s commitment to utilizing technology to drive development and ensure a brighter future for the people of Punjab.