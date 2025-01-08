Minister vows provision of quality medicines, improved health system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to providing quality medicines to the people, stating that it aligns with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Presiding over the 287th meeting of the Provincial Quality Control board (PQCB) on Wednesday, the minister reiterated that artificial shortages of medicines across the province would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Khawaja Imran Nazir stressed that all pharmaceutical units must comply with inspections under the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards as part of the drug control regime. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against units resisting GMP inspections. To enhance transparency and ensure the availability of authentic medicines, a new track-and-trace system has been introduced in the market. The minister underscored that the availability of quality medicines in markets and hospitals is a fundamental right of Punjab's 120 million citizens.

He directed the Drug Control Wing to ensure a sufficient stock of medicines in hospitals and markets, with a particular focus on life-saving drugs. The supply chain of medicines will be closely monitored, starting from the inventory of pharmaceutical companies, to prevent any disruptions.

The PQCB meeting was attended by key officials, including Special Secretary Operations Aoun Abbas Bukhari, Additional Secretary Dr. Qalandar Khan, DG Drug Control Muhammad Sohail, Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Saleemi, Secretary Board Dr. Manwar Hayat, and senior medical professionals.

Later, Khawaja Imran Nazir met with a delegation of Lady Health Supervisors (LHS) at the IRMNCH office to discuss their concerns and demands. He acknowledged the critical role of Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and Supervisors in the health system, highlighting their importance in the success of vertical programs and the provision of medical services at health centers.

The minister assured the delegation that steps would be taken to address issues related to their service structure and promotions. He also announced special attention to the training and professional upgradation of 42,000 LHWs and LHSs across Punjab. The delegation, led by Supervisors Sajda and Shahnaz, welcomed these commitments. Project Director IRMNCH Dr. Khalil Sakhani and Deputy Director Dr. Hamza were also present during the meeting.