Open Menu

Minister Vows Provision Of Quality Medicines, Improved Health System

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Minister vows provision of quality medicines, improved health system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to providing quality medicines to the people, stating that it aligns with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Presiding over the 287th meeting of the Provincial Quality Control board (PQCB) on Wednesday, the minister reiterated that artificial shortages of medicines across the province would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Khawaja Imran Nazir stressed that all pharmaceutical units must comply with inspections under the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards as part of the drug control regime. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against units resisting GMP inspections. To enhance transparency and ensure the availability of authentic medicines, a new track-and-trace system has been introduced in the market. The minister underscored that the availability of quality medicines in markets and hospitals is a fundamental right of Punjab's 120 million citizens.

He directed the Drug Control Wing to ensure a sufficient stock of medicines in hospitals and markets, with a particular focus on life-saving drugs. The supply chain of medicines will be closely monitored, starting from the inventory of pharmaceutical companies, to prevent any disruptions.

The PQCB meeting was attended by key officials, including Special Secretary Operations Aoun Abbas Bukhari, Additional Secretary Dr. Qalandar Khan, DG Drug Control Muhammad Sohail, Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Saleemi, Secretary Board Dr. Manwar Hayat, and senior medical professionals.

Later, Khawaja Imran Nazir met with a delegation of Lady Health Supervisors (LHS) at the IRMNCH office to discuss their concerns and demands. He acknowledged the critical role of Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and Supervisors in the health system, highlighting their importance in the success of vertical programs and the provision of medical services at health centers.

The minister assured the delegation that steps would be taken to address issues related to their service structure and promotions. He also announced special attention to the training and professional upgradation of 42,000 LHWs and LHSs across Punjab. The delegation, led by Supervisors Sajda and Shahnaz, welcomed these commitments. Project Director IRMNCH Dr. Khalil Sakhani and Deputy Director Dr. Hamza were also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Drugs Imran Nazir Market All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

32 minutes ago
 ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

47 minutes ago
 Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Du ..

Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator

47 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps ..

Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps depicting Arab lands as part o ..

47 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal ser ..

Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service

1 hour ago
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keet ..

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilater ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

1 hour ago
 SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

2 hours ago
 Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan