Minister vows stern action against profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher, Anwar Zeb Khan has said incumbent government was taking all possible steps to provide relief to masses and stern legal action would be initiated against profiteers and hoarders.

He issued these directives during a surprise visit to different bazaars of the city on Thursday. Higher authorities of Food Department and senior officials of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority were also accompanied him.

Anwar Zeb directed concerned authorities to regularly conduct raids in bazaars, markets and also take stern action against those violating official price list and creating artificial price hike.

During visit he checked price lists at different shops including butchers, bakers and grocers and imposed fin over poor cleanliness conditions and selling of expired food items and also sealed several shops.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that artificial price hike would not be tolerated in any circumstances, adding that incumbent government was taking all possible steps for provision of relief to people. He was hopeful of early arrest of price hike.