UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Vows Stern Action Against Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Minister vows stern action against profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher, Anwar Zeb Khan has said incumbent government was taking all possible steps to provide relief to masses and stern legal action would be initiated against profiteers and hoarders.

He issued these directives during a surprise visit to different bazaars of the city on Thursday. Higher authorities of Food Department and senior officials of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority were also accompanied him.

Anwar Zeb directed concerned authorities to regularly conduct raids in bazaars, markets and also take stern action against those violating official price list and creating artificial price hike.

During visit he checked price lists at different shops including butchers, bakers and grocers and imposed fin over poor cleanliness conditions and selling of expired food items and also sealed several shops.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that artificial price hike would not be tolerated in any circumstances, adding that incumbent government was taking all possible steps for provision of relief to people. He was hopeful of early arrest of price hike.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Price Market All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for ..

18 minutes ago

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

2 hours ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

2 hours ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

2 hours ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

2 hours ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.