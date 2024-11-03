Minister vows to ensure public access to quality medicines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has reiterated that access to quality medicines is a fundamental right for the public, stressing that there will be no compromise on this issue. He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Punjab Chemist Council at PMU on Sunday.

The minister assured the council of the government’s commitment to address their legitimate demands. He highlighted the ongoing campaign against quackery across the province, which will be intensified in the coming weeks. The minister also called on the Punjab Chemist Council to fully cooperate with the Health Department in combating artificial shortages and hoarding of medicines.

“The Health Department is maintaining digital monitoring of medicine supplies in the market,” said Khawaja Imran Nazir, adding that the sale of life-saving medicines at inflated prices will not be tolerated.

The Punjab Chemist Council informed the minister about various issues and demands related to the availability and regulation of medicines.

Punjab Chemist Council President Nisar Chaudhry assured the Health Department of the council's full cooperation in tackling quackery and preventing artificial shortages. The delegation, led by President Nisar Chaudhry and General Secretary Riaz Malik, included North Zone President Mehr Sajjad Ali, Senior Vice President Naveed Sheikh, Vice President Nadeem Siddiqui, and Hammad Shah.

Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Salimi was also present at the meeting, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring safe and fair access to medicines for all residents of Punjab.