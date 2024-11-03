Minister Vows To Ensure Public Access To Quality Medicines
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has reiterated that access to quality medicines is a fundamental right for the public, stressing that there will be no compromise on this issue. He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Punjab Chemist Council at PMU on Sunday.
The minister assured the council of the government’s commitment to address their legitimate demands. He highlighted the ongoing campaign against quackery across the province, which will be intensified in the coming weeks. The minister also called on the Punjab Chemist Council to fully cooperate with the Health Department in combating artificial shortages and hoarding of medicines.
“The Health Department is maintaining digital monitoring of medicine supplies in the market,” said Khawaja Imran Nazir, adding that the sale of life-saving medicines at inflated prices will not be tolerated.
The Punjab Chemist Council informed the minister about various issues and demands related to the availability and regulation of medicines.
Punjab Chemist Council President Nisar Chaudhry assured the Health Department of the council's full cooperation in tackling quackery and preventing artificial shortages. The delegation, led by President Nisar Chaudhry and General Secretary Riaz Malik, included North Zone President Mehr Sajjad Ali, Senior Vice President Naveed Sheikh, Vice President Nadeem Siddiqui, and Hammad Shah.
Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Salimi was also present at the meeting, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring safe and fair access to medicines for all residents of Punjab.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner opens modern computer lab2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects six more meters over violations2 minutes ago
-
Smog: primary schools closed for week in Lahore12 minutes ago
-
Street crime on the rise in the City of Saints12 minutes ago
-
SSP Hyderabad inaugurates two-day free eye camp22 minutes ago
-
DHO appeals to vaccinate children against polio22 minutes ago
-
Gas Leak triggers blast in Sukkur, 2 severely burnt22 minutes ago
-
Two killed; fire erupted at Sessions Judge’s Official Residence in Skardu22 minutes ago
-
Locals demand boating bridge at River Chenab to boost trade between Shujabad and Khangarh22 minutes ago
-
114 new dengue cases reported in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Lahore Development Plan implementation32 minutes ago
-
MoHR launches campaign to promote tolerance, respect for HR52 minutes ago