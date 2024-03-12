Open Menu

Minister Vows To Improve Education Quality In KP Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai on Tuesday expressed resolve to take pragmatic steps to improve the quality of education in the schools across the province.

During a visit to the Directorate of Education here, he assured immediate action to meet the shortage of teachers across the province and keep the transfers and postings minimum to make the system functional.

The Minister emphasized on better environment for children in schools and more focus on quality education.

"We will make a priority list of all the tasks and the unavoidable problems will be worked on first," he added.

He said that no person would require a recommendation to get his/her legitimate work done in the Department of Education. Earlier, Director Education Samina Altaf and her team gave a detailed briefing to the provincial education minister. All the senior officers of the directorate were present during the briefing.

