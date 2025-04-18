Open Menu

Minister Vows To Improve Hospital Services

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that the queue management system is being fully activated in government hospitals across the province to streamline patient flow and improve service delivery.

During his visit to the Government Lady Aitchison Hospital on Friday, the minister inspected various wards, interacted with patients, and assessed the quality of medical services being provided. He emphasized the importance of cleanliness and directed hospital administration to ensure the completion of outsourced staff recruitment for sanitation.

Expressing strong displeasure over the non-payment of full salaries to outsourced employees, Khawaja Salman Rafique instructed immediate corrective measures. He also reprimanded the hospital accountant for failing to update records related to the Universal Health Insurance program and directed the pharmacist to ensure timely Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL) verification of medicines.

The minister ordered the auctioning of non-functional and unusable equipment and directed hospital management to display lists of available medicines in every ward. He also instructed staff to make regular announcements in emergency wards and OPDs about the availability of medicines and other services.

“We are continuously visiting government hospitals and monitoring the situation. In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, our goal is to create better healthcare facilities for the public,” said Khawaja Salman Rafique. He further stressed that Heads of Departments (HODs) must remain present in their departments, and Medical Superintendents (MSs) should actively work to improve patient care.

The minister reaffirmed that uninterrupted medical services are being provided in public hospitals across Punjab.

