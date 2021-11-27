Minister vows to improve quality of education in remote areas of Balochistan

Balochisan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Khan Marree Saturday said that provision of basic facilities to schools in remote areas of the province was among the top priorities of the government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochisan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Khan Marree Saturday said that provision of basic facilities to schools in remote areas of the province was among the top priorities of the government.

He expressed these views in a briefing on the occasion of his visit to the Directorate here.

It was informed during the briefing that there are 8455 Boys and 3863 Girls Primary Schools, 880 Boys and 652 Girls Middle Schools, 710 Boys and 395 Girls High Schools and 101323 Boys and 4967 Girls Higher Secondary Schools in the province. 1780 Girls primary, 24 Boys primary, middle and 1814 high schools are functioning without roof while 6999 primary 569 middle, 185 high and 9 higher secondary schools of the province did not have bathroom facility and also 10427 schools of the province did not have clean drinking water facility, said in the briefing.

Mir Naseebullah Marree said that all possible facilities would be provided to children in schools of the province to equip them of modern quality education. He said that steps would also be taken to shift the facility to solar saying that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had assured to provide funds for the provision of facilities in government schools and provision of furniture in all schools would be ensured soon.

He said that the provision of quality education to children was our top priority because no society could prosper without education.

The best possible education facilities to be provided to the children for which all available resources will be utilized to achieve target of standard of education by provincial government, he said.

The minister said that we have received some complaints regarding appointment and transfer of teachers adding in this regard, any kind of nepotism would not be tolerated and departmental action could be taken and no concessions to be made.

He said that attendance of teachers and other staff in schools in remote areas of the province would not be compromised and strict action would be taken against non-performing employees.

He said that vacancies would soon be advertised in government schools for the appointment of teachers on merit through Public Service Commission to meet the shortage of teachers in the schools.

The minister also directed the education sector to give suggestions regarding the provision ofscholarships of students so that poor students could continue their education.

He said measures were being taken to provide clean drinking water, furniture and washroom facilities in schools.