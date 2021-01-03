UrduPoint.com
Minister Vows To Improve Quality Of Healthcare In GB

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:40 PM

Minister vows to improve quality of healthcare in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Health Minister Haji Gulbar Khan on Sunday vows to improve quality of healthcare in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and said first time major reforms were being brought in health department.

He said Chilas Hospital had been upgraded to 300 beds and there would be no space for the unprofessional employees in the department. The minister said that a system of punishment would be set up and strict action would be taken against doctors and employees who found negligent towards their job.

He said that all these measures was being done in the interest of people.

"I am involved, we have decided that good and bad will be distinguished in every case, adding that we would take measures to ensure full duties from the employees and also offer them attractive incentives and packages", he added.

Gulbar said that a detailed visit would be made to all the districts in March and a detailed briefing would be taken from the health department officials about the ongoing projects.

