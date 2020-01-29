UrduPoint.com
Minister Vows To Increase PHATA's Capacity Building

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:40 PM

Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Wednesday has said that in order to ensure expeditious completion of 'Naya Pakistan Housing Project', increasing capacity building of Punjab Housing & Town Planning Agency (PHATA) was indispensable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Wednesday has said that in order to ensure expeditious completion of 'Naya Pakistan Housing Project', increasing capacity building of Punjab Housing & Town Planning Agency (PHATA) was indispensable.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of PHATA board of Directors here in which DG PHATA Nadeem Sarwar and members of Board of Directors also participated.

PHATA DG Nadeem Sarwar apprised the participants about decisions being implemented during the previous meeting.

The meeting also reviewed the capacity-building of PHATA with regard to 'Naya Pakistan Housing Project'.

On the occasion Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that finance, engineering, planning and procurement departments of PHATA should be upgraded, adding that the restructuring of PHATA would also help in escalating completion of 'Naya Pakistan Housing Project'.

He said that comprehensive planning was being undertaken with regard to launching the housing project in various cities.

The process of balloting of applications being received with regard to provision of houses under this project in six cities was also completed, he concluded.

