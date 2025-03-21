Minister vows to make Punjab greener

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Sardar Ramesh Singh vowed on Friday to make Punjab greener by promoting a culture of plantation across the province.

While addressing a ceremony at Ghazi Ghat, the minister urged everyone to play their role in turning every corner of the province green and beautiful.

Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Ajmal Khan Chandiya emphasised the need to promote the "Plant for Pakistan" vision initiated by the Punjab chief minister. He urged the public to actively participate by planting trees.

MPA Rana Abdul Manan Sajid lamented that Pakistan was severely affected by global climate change. He said the Punjab government was taking practical steps to address the issue under the directives of higher authorities.

Special Secretary for the Forest Department, Rana Rizwan Kadir, informed that over a million saplings would be planted across the province in a single day. He added that more than five million saplings would be nurtured on approximately 7,000 acres of land across Punjab.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Mohammed Nawaz Sandila, stated that about 150,000 saplings would be planted in the Rajghat area alone.

Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Aein Memon said a variety of flowering and other plants would be planted, significantly contributing to reducing environmental pollution.

Deputy Secretary Tariq Sanawan and Divisional Forest Officer Rashid Mahmood were also present on the occasion.