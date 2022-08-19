UrduPoint.com

Minister Vows To Make Punjab Polio Free

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Minister vows to make Punjab Polio free

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SHC), Dr Akhtar Malik said the government would utilize all its resources and manpower to make Punjab Polio free.

After administration anti-polio drops to kids at Town Hospital here on Friday, Dr Akhtar Malik stated that the government would leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal.

He informed that National Immunization Day (NID) campaign will be carried out from August 22-26 in the province like other parts of the country.

The minister urged upon parents to extend full cooperation to vaccinators for getting their kids up to 5 years vaccinated against the crippling disease.

He noted that no child should be missed during the drive adding that two drops would guarantee healthy generations in future.

Later, Malik visited emergency ward of the health facility and inquired about well-being of the patients.

Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Secretary Admin, Tariq Mahmood, CEO Health, Dr M. Ali Mehdi, MS GSSH, Dr Rao Amjad and others were also present on the occasion.

