Minister Vows To Promote Education

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Minister vows to promote education

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Saturday said the promotion of education was his first priority as no society could make progress without educated manpower.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar regarding Pakistan Day held here at Govt Nawaz Sharif Associate College, Pasrur Road.

Principal Farzana Asghar, Vice Principal Gulzar, Coordinator PP-36 Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas, Deputy Director Colleges Iqbal Kaloya, Rana Irfan, Mian Rizwan, Prof. Zeba Zahoor and heads of various colleges and students participated in the seminar.

The provincial minister said that equipping women with education, in particular, was to open the door to development and prosperity for an whole family.

He said that since 2018, efforts should be made to launch modern education programmes and four-year BS programmes in public sector colleges in Sialkot district and in two and a half years, brought seats of 2,500 BS programmes without any discrimination in the district.

He said that four BS programmes would be launched in the college this year.

By August 2022, will bring more 1500 BS Honors seats in Sialkot colleges with the aim of providing quality education at the doorsteps of sons and daughters whose parents could not afford to pay millions of rupees in private colleges, he added.

The Minister assured that he would try to meet all the missing facilities in the college.

Later, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq distributed prizes, commendatory certificates and medals to female students who excelled in academic, sports and literary competitions.

Earlier, the Provincial Minister along with college staff planted saplings at the college lawn.

On this occasion, he directed the forest department officials to plant trees in the college incollaboration with the college administration.

