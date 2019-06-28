UrduPoint.com
Minister Vows To Provide Better Health Facilities To Workers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:02 PM

Minister vows to provide better health facilities to workers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that Sindh government is committed to providing better healthcare facilities to workers and their families and no lethargic attitude will be tolerated in this regard.

This, he said while paying a surprise visit to Valika Hospital here, said a statement on Friday.

On this occasion he visited Emergency Ward, CT Scan Ward, Paeds Ward and other wards and expressed his resentment over cleanliness situation and asked the officers concerned to improve the situation.

He also directed to take action against those who were responsible for the situation.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also directed Medical Superintendent (MS) Hospital to issue show cause notice to Duty Doctor Saif ur Rehman on not wearing proper uniform.

On this occasion, he directed to install air-conditioner and fans in Surgical and children wards.

The Minister also asked MS Hospital to arrange better lighting in the hospital park and increase number of benches in the park so that the attendants of the patients might feel comfortable.

MS Dr Mustafa Abro briefed the minister regarding ongoing development work in the hospital.

During his visit, the minister also inspected the quality of the food, being given to patients and also visited hospital kitchen.

While talking to the staff, he directed them to provide immediate relief to the patients and play their due role in this regard.

