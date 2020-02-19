UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Vows To Provide Quality Flour To People

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 09:59 PM

Minister vows to provide quality flour to people

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday expressed the resolve to provide quality wheat flour to people through Chakkis (small grinding units).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday expressed the resolve to provide quality wheat flour to people through Chakkis (small grinding units).

Chairing a meeting here at Civil Secretariat, provincial minister reviewed matters relating to registration of flour Chakkis, fair price shops, progress on extension project of model bazaars and revival of cottage industry.

High officials of various provincial departments including Industries, Agriculture and Food, and Urban Unit, Punjab Small Industries Cooperation (PSIC), and CEO of Model Bazaars Management Committee also attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister said that PTI government would provide flour to the masses through small grinding units which would be free from adulteration and of quality at controlled rates.

Urban Unit would undertake survey of flour Chakkis, food Department would register these while Industries & Trade Department would maintain coordination in this regard, he mentioned.

Soft loans would also be provided for setting up new flour Chakkis (small grinding units), he said and added that a pilot project of registration of Chakkis and setting up new ones would be launched in Lahore.

He directed the concerned officers to ensure full implementation of the decision regarding opening up of model bazaars throughout the week.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said, "We will let the skill of handicrafts remain alive and all possible encouragement and assistance will be provided to the artisans. The marketing of handicraftproducts will be done from PSIC and TEVTA (Technical education and Vocational TrainingAuthority)." He also hinted at setting up of a Cottage Industries Authority.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Punjab Agriculture Progress Price All From Government Wheat Industry Flour

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President ..

28 seconds ago

Total assets of &#039;Etisalat&#039;, &#039;du&#03 ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai International Boat Show charts maritime cour ..

46 minutes ago

PWD minister visits Panaahgah in Gulberg

58 seconds ago

Canada inflation rose to 2.4% in January

59 seconds ago

Tehran Ready to Offer Good Offices to Syria, Turke ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.