Minister vows to provide quality flour to people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday expressed the resolve to provide quality wheat flour to people through Chakkis (small grinding units).

Chairing a meeting here at Civil Secretariat, provincial minister reviewed matters relating to registration of flour Chakkis, fair price shops, progress on extension project of model bazaars and revival of cottage industry.

High officials of various provincial departments including Industries, Agriculture and Food, and Urban Unit, Punjab Small Industries Cooperation (PSIC), and CEO of Model Bazaars Management Committee also attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister said that PTI government would provide flour to the masses through small grinding units which would be free from adulteration and of quality at controlled rates.

Urban Unit would undertake survey of flour Chakkis, food Department would register these while Industries & Trade Department would maintain coordination in this regard, he mentioned.

Soft loans would also be provided for setting up new flour Chakkis (small grinding units), he said and added that a pilot project of registration of Chakkis and setting up new ones would be launched in Lahore.

He directed the concerned officers to ensure full implementation of the decision regarding opening up of model bazaars throughout the week.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said, "We will let the skill of handicrafts remain alive and all possible encouragement and assistance will be provided to the artisans. The marketing of handicraftproducts will be done from PSIC and TEVTA (Technical education and Vocational TrainingAuthority)." He also hinted at setting up of a Cottage Industries Authority.