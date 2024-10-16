Open Menu

Minister Vows To Soon Make KP Universities Financially Stable

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Minister vows to soon make KP universities financially stable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan on Wednesday said that soon the public sector universities of the province would be made financially stable.

He said that for this purpose, the provincial government has divided the universities into different categories.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Jinnah Residential Colony in Islamia College University.

The minister said that on the directions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, vigorous measures have been taken to take the government universities of the province towards academic excellence and have categorized 18 universities.

"Very soon these universities which are suffering from financial crisis will be put on their feet," he asserted.

The minister said that Islamia College University Peshawar has a prominent place and status among the national universities.

He said that luckily this university was not in the high-risk category and hoped that in one or two years, Islamia College University would be running in surplus.

On the occasion, he handed over keys of newly constructed houses to allottees in Jinnah Residential Colony.

Provost Syed Kamal, former squash world champion Qamar Zaman, Director sports Ali Hoti, Administrator Rahatabad Sports Complex Abida Afridi, professors and staff were also present on the occasion.

He said that the present provincial government is paying special attention to the better leadership of the new generation and their education and training. Efforts are being made to ensure the provision of educational facilities so that the best facilities can be provided.

Later, the project director of Jinnah Residential Colony gave a detailed briefing on the project to the provincial minister.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Squash Peshawar Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Afridi From Government Best

Recent Stories

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to stren ..

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..

50 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Im ..

Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..

57 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

8 hours ago
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

18 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

18 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

18 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

18 hours ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

18 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan