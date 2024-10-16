Minister vows to soon make KP universities financially stable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan on Wednesday said that soon the public sector universities of the province would be made financially stable.

He said that for this purpose, the provincial government has divided the universities into different categories.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Jinnah Residential Colony in Islamia College University.

The minister said that on the directions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, vigorous measures have been taken to take the government universities of the province towards academic excellence and have categorized 18 universities.

"Very soon these universities which are suffering from financial crisis will be put on their feet," he asserted.

The minister said that Islamia College University Peshawar has a prominent place and status among the national universities.

He said that luckily this university was not in the high-risk category and hoped that in one or two years, Islamia College University would be running in surplus.

On the occasion, he handed over keys of newly constructed houses to allottees in Jinnah Residential Colony.

Provost Syed Kamal, former squash world champion Qamar Zaman, Director sports Ali Hoti, Administrator Rahatabad Sports Complex Abida Afridi, professors and staff were also present on the occasion.

He said that the present provincial government is paying special attention to the better leadership of the new generation and their education and training. Efforts are being made to ensure the provision of educational facilities so that the best facilities can be provided.

Later, the project director of Jinnah Residential Colony gave a detailed briefing on the project to the provincial minister.

