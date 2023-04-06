Close
Minister Vows To Win Legal Battle For Holding Elections In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Minister vows to win legal battle for holding elections in October

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Wednesday said the coalition government would try to win the legal battle for holding elections in October, this year.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that they would have accepted the decision of a larger bench about elections in four provinces of Pakistan.

The political parties had expressed reservation over the election schedule given by the Supreme Court in its recent judgment, he said. The incumbent government, he said was engaged in compiling data on the population through census while security personnel had been deployed at various places to provide security to the census team.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan needs a heavy budget for arranging elections," he said.

Voicing concerns over elections in Punjab only, he said ECP would require a heavy amount.

The country, he said, was facing economic issues due to weak policies made by Imran's regime in 2018.

The incumbent government was trying to revive the economy, he added. In Pakistan, he said, former prime ministers including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had been the victims of wrong decisions. Rana Sana Ullah said that the government wanted supremacy of the Constitution and laws in the country.

To a question, he said the PML-N, would win the next elections to form the government in October. He informed that coalition partners would file an appeal against the decision of the court regarding elections in Punjab.

Holding elections in the province of Punjab could disturb elections in three provinces, he opined. He said that all national institutions should work under their constitutional domain.

