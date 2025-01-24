Minister Wants Consultations With Legislators, Stakeholders On New Projects
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Law, Communications and Works Sohaib Ahmad Bharth said on Friday that legislators and stakeholders should be consulted on devising new development schemes and made it clear that there should be no compromise on transparency and quality.
He expressed these views in a meeting with commissioner Multan Division Amir Kareem Khan during which he received a detailed briefing on overall development activities taking place across the division with special emphasis on initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The minister was accompanied by MPAs Salman Naeem, Lal Muhammad Joiya, Ghulam Nazuk, and Rana Muhammad Saleem. Deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari and other officials were present.
Sohaib Ahmad said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken many revolutionary initiatives for public facilitation and providing relief to the impoverished and specifically mentioned Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics and Health Centers. He said that 209 Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics and Centers were being upgraded across Multan division.
Minister ordered buildings department officials to list missing facilities in the institutions for special education to ensure their availability for the differently-abled persons’ education and training.
He said, CM Maryam Nawaz has issued special instructions to eradicate encroachments and improve traffic management in cities. Sohaib said that CM also wanted effective steps to make edible items available to the people at affordable price. He said that Multan was at a prominent place with regard to performance indicators set by CM Maryam.
Giving briefing, commissioner said that good governance was being ensured in the division and encroachments were being removed from across Multan division and a better traffic management plan is in the making. He said, water filtration plants were being made functional and all out efforts were being made to provide relief to the people as per vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
