Minister Warns Doctor For Spreading Panic About MPox

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Minister warns doctor for spreading panic about MPox

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has taken notice of a doctor of Nishtar Hospital Multan, for spreading fear and panic among the public about monkey pox (MPox) on the social media.

According to a press release, issued on Sunday, he said the said doctor attempted to spread sensation among the public about monkeypox by uploading a one-year-old video on the social media. After investigation, strict departmental action would be taken against the doctor and no one would be allowed to spread sensation among the public, he warned.

