Minister warns food insecurity in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Agriculture Minister on Wednesday warned severe food insecurity in Balochistan urging the Federal government to take immediate against the smuggling of Urea to Afghanistan.

In a statement issued here, Mir Asadullah Baloch, Balochistan Minister for Agriculture expressed his grave concern over the continuous smuggling of Urea to the Afghanistan.

"Under the nose of departments responsible for stoppage of smuggling, Urea is being transported illegally to the neighboring country," he said and warned that Balochsitan would face severe food crisis if such practice was not stopped immediately.

The minister noted that 80 percent of the Balochistan population was directly or indirectly dependent on the agriculture for their livelihood.

After drought and power shortage, urea in short supply was yet another serious issue facing the farmers of Balochsitan.

"The dealers in connivance with the government officials are involved in smuggling of urea to Afghanistan for their vested interest," Asad Baloch alleged. Shortage of Urea would also dent the economy of the province.

Expressing his dismay over the apathy of Urea companies, the minister said Urea companies were even not supplying 50 percent of its quota earmarked for Baluchistan.

The farmers were on the roads in protest against the shortage of Urea, he said and called upon federal government to take the issue serious resolving the same on priority basis.