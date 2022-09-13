Minister warns Imran Khan to avoid contradictory statement on matter of new army chief

Federal Minister, Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday warned the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to avoid contradictory statements on matter of new army chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister, Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday warned the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to avoid contradictory statements on matter of new army chief. The Prime Minister would adopt constitutional way for the selection of new army chief, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We are committed to follow the mandate of assembly to deal national affairs, he said adding that appointment of new army chief would be made on merit and as per law of the country.

Expressing concerns over dubious role of Imran Khan, he said that PTI leader should desist from pressurizing the national institutions to fulfill his personal desires.

He said that incumbent government is not bound to accept unconstitutional demand of Imran Khan regarding appointment of army chief. No one is above the law including Imran Khan, he said.

Imran Khan, he said has no role in the assembly after no confidence vote. He said that coalition government could not pay attention to illogical narrative of Imran Khan who is working for personal interests.