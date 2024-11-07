Minister warns of health emergency if people show negligence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir issued a strong warning on Thursday, stating that the government might declare a health emergency if citizens fail to take the necessary precautions against smog.

Talking to the media during an anti-smog campaign at Liberty Market, he highlighted that Lahore had been particularly affected due to eastern winds, which have worsened the air quality. He assured that actions are underway to address sources of pollution.

To support anti-smog efforts, the minister stated that the government has coordinated with pharmaceutical manufacturers to maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines for smog-related illnesses. He also announced the formation of a daily monitoring group, consisting of representatives from both the pharmaceutical industry and the health department, to ensure a steady supply of these medicines.

“All government hospitals are well-stocked with medicines to treat smog-induced ailments,” Nazir affirmed. He further urged the public to buy medicines only as needed, to allow equal access for all.

During the campaign, the minister and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Moosa Raza distributed masks to citizens and informed them of the necessary safety measures against smog. The minister also commended the Lahore administration for its proactive anti-smog campaign, saying, “The Lahore administration deserves congratulations for launching a successful effort to combat smog in the city.”

The minister emphasized that public cooperation is essential in managing the smog crisis, urging residents to prioritize health precautions as pollution levels continue to rise.