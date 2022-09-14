Minister warns of 'severe public reaction' if Imran Khan not reined in

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday warned of harsh public reaction and bloodshed in the country in case of failure to rein in Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference, he said that Imran Khan should be held accountable for his unjust criticism of the institutions.

He said there should be no double standards for political parties. He said nation would accord rousing welcome to former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Imran would not be able to find a place to hide.

"Imran Khan used to say that he would not negotiate with us, now he was making an offer under the pressure of the situation. Had the situation been the same, he would have used the same mantra today," he said.

He said that Imran was seeking NRO like concessions from the government, institutions and even from the United States.

Javed Latif demanded the constitution of a Parliamentary Commission to probe Imran Khan's systematic campaign against institutions.

He asked the commission to scrutinise the shocking revelations of Javed Hashmi about manipulations of election results of last general elections, disclosures of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui, judge Arshad Malik's video aiming to sift facts about Imran Khan's real agenda of spreading anarchy and promoting Ahmedi community.

He urged Federal Shariat Court to take suo moto notice about Imran Khan's irresponsible remarks which were totally in negation to Islamic teachings as "we do not tolerate anyone calling himself a Muslim and attacking the Islamic identity."He urged Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to summon Imran to seek clarification about his attack on Islamic identity as it was the demand of all Pakistanis that the CII should take notice of Imran's derogatory remarks.

Imran Khan wanted to promote secularism in the country besides fueling hatred and anarchy in the country. The minister also played video clips showing Imran speaking against basic teachings of islam.