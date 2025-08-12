Open Menu

Minister Warns Of Stern Action Against Establishments For Not Registering Workers

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem, on Tuesday issued a stern warning to establishments failing to register their workers, stating that no employee should be deprived of their rightful dues.

Speaking at the 173rd meeting of the Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI), the minister announced that contributions will now be collected from all establishments based on the statutory minimum wage, ensuring workers receive their full entitlements.

The meeting unanimously approved the budget for the fiscal year 2025–26, projecting total income at Rs18.49 billion and expenditures at Rs14.41 billion.

The session was attended by Secretary Labour Rafiq Qureshi, SESSI Commissioner Safdar Rizvi, representatives of employers and workers, and other board members.

Thaheem said that SESSI is utilizing all available resources to provide quality healthcare, financial benefits, and welfare services to workers and their families.

He stressed the importance of increasing institutional revenues and expanding social security coverage across all industrial and commercial hubs in Sindh to ensure no worker is left unprotected.

During the meeting, members agreed to engage consultants and engineers to assess the proposed renovation of Kulsoom Bai Valika Hospital before making a final decision. A proposal was also put forward for the establishment of a new state-of-the-art hospital in Karachi.

Thaheem further noted that all medical centers, including Valika Hospital, are being upgraded with modern equipment and facilities to improve healthcare services. He added that detailed plans are being developed for renovating existing hospitals or constructing new ones where required.

