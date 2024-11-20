Minister Warns PTI Protestors Of Strict Action
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 09:58 PM
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that on November 24, strict action would be taken against all those PTI protestors who would indulge in violence and unlawful activitie
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that on November 24, strict action would be taken against all those PTI protestors who would indulge in violence and unlawful activities.
She said while the PTI had announced their plans A, B and C, the government had also a complete set of plans A, B, and C.
Talking to reporters outside the Lahore High Court on Wednesday, she said that Ali Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who brought a rally to Islamabad, spent Rs.81 crores on it. She claimed that MPAs and MNAs were being given huge amounts to incite chaos.
Azma alleged that people from the PTI’s propaganda cell were involved in the fake video case, expressing hope for swift justice in the matter.
