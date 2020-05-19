UrduPoint.com
Minister Warns Strict Action Against Lethargic Health Staff

Tue 19th May 2020 | 10:42 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday warned strict disciplinary action against lethargic health staff and directed District Health Officers to visit hospitals on regular basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday warned strict disciplinary action against lethargic health staff and directed District Health Officers to visit hospitals on regular basis.

Presiding over a meeting of District Health Officer during a video conference here, he assured to resolve the problems of district hospitals and their staff but also expected more commitment and honesty from them.

He said due to coronavirus pandemic the routine vaccination has disturbed and it would be revived more vigorously, adding that all precautionary equipment would be provided to vaccinators so that they could perform routine vaccination in field.

The minister directed District Health Officers (DHOs) to ensure provision of necessary equipment to vaccinators in their respective areas besides performing one visit to all hospitals every month in their respective district and keep him updated about the problems and issues.

He directed them to send report of Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) to his office and office of secretary health on regular basis. He said the government would not compromise on health of public and by strengthening the health department the health facilities would be improved in KP, he asserted.

