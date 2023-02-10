Minister warns strict action against profiteering, hoarding of subsidized flour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for food and Irrigation Fazl Elahi on Friday warned of taking strict legal action against profiteering and hoarding of subsidized flour and directed the concerned department to ensure uninterrupted and transparent supply of flour on government rates in the markets.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) here at his office, he said that the government was ensuring transparent and equal distribution of flour on subsidized rates.

He assured that pragmatic steps were being taken to remove hurdles in purchase and transportation of wheat and flour from Punjab.

The Minister said that the provincial government was committed to providing relief to the masses on priority basis in all available resources.

The delegation was led by Chairman PFMA Naeem Butt while Additional Secretary Food Kashif Jilani and Director Food Yasir Hussain were also present on the occasion.