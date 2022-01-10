Minister warns strict action over undue delay in development projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Technology Atif Khan Monday asked the relevant quarters to ensure timely completion of all mega and small projects in district Mardan warning that strict action would be taken in case of any undue delay

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Technology Atif Khan Monday asked the relevant quarters to ensure timely completion of all mega and small projects in district Mardan warning that strict action would be taken in case of any undue delay.

Presiding over a meeting to review development projects of Communication and Works department in the district, he directed legal action against the official concerned in case of any delay in projects of public welfare.

He also directed to ensure quality and transparency in execution of development projects so that the masses could be benefited from these.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed over construction of Cadet College for Girls Mardan, Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan, District headquarters Hospital Mardan, Academic Block at Girls Cadet College, three hostels, mess and administrative block.

CM's aide for C&W Riaz Khan, MPAs Zahir Shah Toru and Tufail Anjum and Secretary C&W attended the meeting.