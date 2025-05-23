Minister Wattoo visits Mohmand Dam, construction work begins

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has achieved a major milestone on the Mohmand Dam Project with the commencement of construction on the Main Dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has achieved a major milestone on the Mohmand Dam Project with the commencement of construction on the Main Dam.

The project, a significant initiative aimed at addressing country’s water and energy needs, is expected to be completed by 2027-28.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo visited the construction site to mark the occasion, said a press release issued on Friday.

He was accompanied by WAPDA Chairman Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani, along with the General Manager/Project Director of the Mohmand Dam, representatives from the consulting and contracting firms, and other key officials.

Prior to achieving this landmark, several pre-requisites such as river diversion, up and downstream starter (coffer) dams, dam plinth and excavation of left and right abutments and dam foundations were completed.

During the visit, the Minister reviewed ongoing work at multiple key locations including the Diversion System, Power Intake Tunnel, Main Dam, Spillway, and Power House. The Project Team briefed the Minister on progress being made at 14 active sites. The minister was also briefed about the site-wise progress on the Project.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the growing demand for water and low-cost electricity.

“The Federal Government is fully aware of the increasing water and energy needs of the country. WAPDA and the Ministry of Water Resources are working tirelessly to ensure timely completion of all major projects,” he said.

Mohmand Dam, being amongst these projects, will help fulfilling requirements of water and low-cost electricity in Pakistan.

He hoped that WAPDA would complete Mohmand Dam and other projects as per their timelines. The Ministry of Water Resources will provide full support for the purpose, the Minister added.

The Mohmand Dam Project, located on the Swat River in the tribal district of Mohmand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The 213-meter Mohmand Dam is the fifth highest concrete-faced rockfill dam (CFRD) in the world. It will store 1.29 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, enabling irrigation of 18,233 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda, besides supplementing irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land.

With installed power capacity of 800 MW, the Project will provide 2.86 billion units of green, clean and affordable hydel electricity to the National Grid annually. It will not only help save Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera from flooding but also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose.