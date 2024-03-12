Minister Welcomes Approval Of Electric Bike Scheme
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 06:06 PM
Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan on Tuesday said that approval of the 20,000 electric bikes scheme by the Punjab Chief Minister is a welcome move which will prove to be an important milestone
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan on Tuesday said that approval of the 20,000 electric bikes scheme by the Punjab Chief Minister is a welcome move which will prove to be an important milestone.
There is a dire need to promote green technology to control environmental pollution throughout the province, however, the best results will come from the early completion of the 657 eco-friendly urban bus project. He expressed these views while presiding over a departmental meeting at Transport House on Tuesday.
Transport Secretary Dr Javed Ahmed Qazi while giving a detailed briefing to the Provincial Minister about the ongoing schemes and projects said that a system of eco-friendly buses is being run for the promotion of e-technology and several schemes are under consideration.
The Transport Minister said, "We all have to move forward as an excellent team work to make Punjab an ideal province." He said that the transport department should make the control of environmental pollution among top priorities while it is hoped that air pollution will be significantly reduced with e-technology.
MD PMA Additional Secretary Admin Hussain Bahadur, AS Planning Nadia Shafiq Technical Team and others participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Suspect killed in encounter, found to be wanted gangster; SSP Korangi
Medical facilities under Sehat Card restarted: Minister
District admin Abbottabad announces measures to eliminate encroachment
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves free Wi-Fi pilot project
Spring festival concludes at UVAS
Federal Ministers pay surprise visit at G-6 utility store
Hyderabad: Actions against profiteers, 20 arrested, hotel cell
Elaborate arrangements afoot to facilitate citizens, ensure peace during Ramazan
Riding the storms: Venezuela's 'indestructible' Nicolas Maduro
Jam Kamal Khan assumes Office as Federal Minister for Commerce
AC Naurang pays surprise visits to bazaar
Stocks push higher before US inflation data
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect killed in encounter, found to be wanted gangster; SSP Korangi1 minute ago
-
Medical facilities under Sehat Card restarted: Minister1 minute ago
-
District admin Abbottabad announces measures to eliminate encroachment1 minute ago
-
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves free Wi-Fi pilot project1 minute ago
-
Spring festival concludes at UVAS3 minutes ago
-
Federal Ministers pay surprise visit at G-6 utility store1 minute ago
-
Hyderabad: Actions against profiteers, 20 arrested, hotel cell1 minute ago
-
Elaborate arrangements afoot to facilitate citizens, ensure peace during Ramazan1 minute ago
-
AC Naurang pays surprise visits to bazaar58 seconds ago
-
Saudi passport, railways ready for smooth Umrah in Ramazan1 minute ago
-
Police seize 4000 grams of ice drug; three smugglers arrested1 minute ago
-
CDA plans Rs 2 bln project to reforest Margalla Hills1 minute ago