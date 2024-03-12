Open Menu

Minister Welcomes Approval Of Electric Bike Scheme

March 12, 2024

Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan on Tuesday said that approval of the 20,000 electric bikes scheme by the Punjab Chief Minister is a welcome move which will prove to be an important milestone

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan on Tuesday said that approval of the 20,000 electric bikes scheme by the Punjab Chief Minister is a welcome move which will prove to be an important milestone.

There is a dire need to promote green technology to control environmental pollution throughout the province, however, the best results will come from the early completion of the 657 eco-friendly urban bus project. He expressed these views while presiding over a departmental meeting at Transport House on Tuesday.

Transport Secretary Dr Javed Ahmed Qazi while giving a detailed briefing to the Provincial Minister about the ongoing schemes and projects said that a system of eco-friendly buses is being run for the promotion of e-technology and several schemes are under consideration.

The Transport Minister said, "We all have to move forward as an excellent team work to make Punjab an ideal province." He said that the transport department should make the control of environmental pollution among top priorities while it is hoped that air pollution will be significantly reduced with e-technology.

MD PMA Additional Secretary Admin Hussain Bahadur, AS Planning Nadia Shafiq Technical Team and others participated in the meeting.

