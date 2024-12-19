Minister welcomes collaboration between public, private sectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that collaboration between the public and private sectors is being encouraged.

He said this while addressing a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Punjab Agriculture department and Ba-Khabar Kissan at Agriculture House on Thursday.

He said, "Utilising digital networks and social media for transferring agricultural information has become essential in today's era."

The agreement between the Punjab Agriculture Department and 'Ba-Khabar Kissan' would prove to be a source of timely agricultural information for farmers.

Meanwhile, the agreement with FACE would help to improve capacity building of farmers, introduce innovations, improve value chains and enhance production.

Kirmani further said that he was confident these agreements would become milestones in the development of the agriculture sector.

The Punjab Agriculture Department (Extension Wing) would fully support both companies in this regard, he added.

He also issued directives to appoint Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari as the focal person for programs under these agreements.

The provincial minister emphasized the need for swiftly disseminating information to farmers, considering the adverse effects of climate change and trends in diverse production adding that this would not only reduce production costs but also increase per-acre crop yield.

The event was attended by Ba-Khabar Kissan Chief Executive Officer Khizar Alam Khan, FACE Chief Operating Officer Hassan Akram and others.