Minister welcomes foreign, local investment in housing sector in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Amjad Ali Khan Thursday welcomed the foreign and local investment and cooperation in housing schemes in various parts of the province.

Talking to a delegation of investors from the United Kingdom led by Parliamentary Member of UK parliament Afzal Khan here at his office, he said the housing sector plays an important role in the economic development of any country.

He said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking pragmatic measures to provide housing units to low income groups of the society on priority basis and for the purpose various projects have been launched across the country.

Amjad said that such a step would not only stop the ill planned construction of houses in the city but also provide organized form of living to the people.

Such schemes, he said would also provide employment opportunities to many people.

On the occasion the delegation showed their willingness to invest in the housing sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which was welcomed by the minister who also assured full cooperation in this regard.

He said the investor friendly policies of the government have built the trust of local and foreign investors who are now taking interest in different sectors.

The Minister informed the delegation about the ongoing schemes in the housing sector and briefed them on progress and pace of work.