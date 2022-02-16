Minister welcomes German delegation to Garhi Chandan Forest

A foreign delegation led by Secretary of State for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Jochen Flasbarth Wednesday visited Garhi Chandan Forest in Charsadda district and planted a sapling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A foreign delegation led by Secretary of State for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Jochen Flasbarth Wednesday visited Garhi Chandan Forest in Charsadda district and planted a sapling.

Provincial Minister for Forests Ishtiaq Urmar welcomed the visiting German delegation and apprised them about the efforts of KP Forest Department for promotion of forest area and combating climate change.

The minister briefed the visiting delegation on plantation of more than 48,000 saplings on 111 acres of land in Garhi Chandan under the billion Tree Aforestation Project (BTAP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ishtiaq Urmar said up to date 107.85 million saplings have been planted throughout the province under the BTAP, adding that the project has achieved international recognition. He said in the current year, 540 million saplings would be planted under the project.

The spring tree plantation drive titled "Plant for Pakistan" was in progress and letters have been dispatched to all government and non-government organizations for taking active part in this campaign, he added.