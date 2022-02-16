UrduPoint.com

Minister Welcomes German Delegation To Garhi Chandan Forest

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 12:59 PM

Minister welcomes German delegation to Garhi Chandan Forest

A foreign delegation led by Secretary of State for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Jochen Flasbarth Wednesday visited Garhi Chandan Forest in Charsadda district and planted a sapling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A foreign delegation led by Secretary of State for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Jochen Flasbarth Wednesday visited Garhi Chandan Forest in Charsadda district and planted a sapling.

Provincial Minister for Forests Ishtiaq Urmar welcomed the visiting German delegation and apprised them about the efforts of KP Forest Department for promotion of forest area and combating climate change.

The minister briefed the visiting delegation on plantation of more than 48,000 saplings on 111 acres of land in Garhi Chandan under the billion Tree Aforestation Project (BTAP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ishtiaq Urmar said up to date 107.85 million saplings have been planted throughout the province under the BTAP, adding that the project has achieved international recognition. He said in the current year, 540 million saplings would be planted under the project.

The spring tree plantation drive titled "Plant for Pakistan" was in progress and letters have been dispatched to all government and non-government organizations for taking active part in this campaign, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa German Germany Progress Charsadda All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 49 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 49 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

13 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.3463 against USD Wed ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.3463 against USD Wednesday

38 seconds ago
 PPP leader hosts reception in honor of newly elect ..

PPP leader hosts reception in honor of newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press C ..

41 seconds ago
 Dialogue Only Way to Restart Belarus-Lithuania Rel ..

Dialogue Only Way to Restart Belarus-Lithuania Relations - Lukashenko

43 seconds ago
 New Zealand's labor productivity rises 0.5 pct

New Zealand's labor productivity rises 0.5 pct

7 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Military Attache Attended Drills in Bela ..

Ukrainian Military Attache Attended Drills in Belarus on Tuesday - Ukrainian Def ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>