Minister welcomes passage of bill on domestic violence against women

Minister for Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Friday termed passage of a bill to protect women against domestic violence by the provincial assembly as a welcome move, saying it would greatly help curb the deeply-rooted menace in society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Friday termed passage of a bill to protect women against domestic violence by the provincial assembly as a welcome move, saying it would greatly help curb the deeply-rooted menace in society.

In a statement, KP social welfare minister said the bill envisaged a number of measures for curbing or eradicating violence against women who were effectively contributing towards socioeconomic development of the country.

Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said the bill was very important and added that economic, psychological and sexual pressure would fall under the category of violence against women besides ensuring security against exploitation and violence within their homes, too.

Under the bill, he said district protection committees would be constituted to help the victim of domestic violence by providing shelter, medical aid and reasonable financial assistance. Similarly, he added it had also been decided to set up a helpline for reporting incidents of domestic violence.

In case of violence, the bill provided that an application would be submitted to the court within 15 days and it was mandatory for the court to decide such a nature case in two months.

Thus, he hoped the implementation of the bill would reduce the incidence of domestic violence.