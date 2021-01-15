UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Welcomes Passage Of Bill On Domestic Violence Against Women

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:21 PM

Minister welcomes passage of bill on domestic violence against women

Minister for Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Friday termed passage of a bill to protect women against domestic violence by the provincial assembly as a welcome move, saying it would greatly help curb the deeply-rooted menace in society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Friday termed passage of a bill to protect women against domestic violence by the provincial assembly as a welcome move, saying it would greatly help curb the deeply-rooted menace in society.

In a statement, KP social welfare minister said the bill envisaged a number of measures for curbing or eradicating violence against women who were effectively contributing towards socioeconomic development of the country.

Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said the bill was very important and added that economic, psychological and sexual pressure would fall under the category of violence against women besides ensuring security against exploitation and violence within their homes, too.

Under the bill, he said district protection committees would be constituted to help the victim of domestic violence by providing shelter, medical aid and reasonable financial assistance. Similarly, he added it had also been decided to set up a helpline for reporting incidents of domestic violence.

In case of violence, the bill provided that an application would be submitted to the court within 15 days and it was mandatory for the court to decide such a nature case in two months.

Thus, he hoped the implementation of the bill would reduce the incidence of domestic violence.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Women Court

Recent Stories

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

27 seconds ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

9 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

42 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

10 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

10 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.