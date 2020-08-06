UrduPoint.com
Minister Welcomes Renewable Energy Policy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Minister welcomes renewable energy policy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Energy Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik Thursday welcomed the approval of renewable energy policy and termed it a step forward to revolutionize country's energy sector.

In a statement issued after attending the meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) representing the Punjab energy ministry, Dr.

Akhtar Malik said that renewable energy was environment friendly, however, the previous government had not approved it.

But, sensing its importance, PTI government took it seriously and came forward with a policy that will enable the governmet to provide environment friendly energy to the people at cheaper cost. It would surely revolutionize the energy sector in the country, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

