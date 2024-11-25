Open Menu

Minister Welcomes US Sikh Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A beautiful and memorable event was organised by the President of the American Punjabi Society, Gary Sikka Singh, at a private hotel in Lahore, with the special participation of Punjab's Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora.

A group of 135 Sikh pilgrims, who had arrived from America to participate in the celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak's birthday also attended the event.

Ramesh Singh Arora, welcoming the Sikh community to Pakistan, said, "We welcome our Sikh brothers to the holy land of Pakistan. Pakistan is the second home for Sikhs, and we invite Sikhs from all over the world to come here. This year, a visa-free facility was provided for participants from 126 countries, including the US, the UK, and Canada, for the celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary," adding that over 50,000 Sikh pilgrims from India and other countries participated in the celebrations.

The minister also expressed gratitude for the beautification of Nankana Sahib and the excellent security arrangements, thanking the DG of PHA and the Home Secretary of Punjab for their efforts. He emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a culture of tolerance and love is being promoted, and through the Minority Affairs Department, steps are being taken to promote e-learning and commerce to provide equal educational opportunities to all.

He also thanked the CM for increasing the Minorities Affairs Department's budget by 200% to further improve the protection of religious minorities and the performance of their religious rituals.

The event was attended by Gary Sikka Singh, Sardar Darshan Singh, Sardar Ajay Singh, Sikka, Plonder Singh and other distinguished guests. Together, they reaffirmed their commitment to promoting minority rights and religious harmony in Pakistan.

