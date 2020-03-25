Minister Welfare urges humanitarian organizations to support low income families

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Hisham Inam Ullah Khan Wednesday urged humanitarian organizations, civil society and philanthropist to support the low income families and most venerable segment of the community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Hisham Inam Ullah Khan Wednesday urged humanitarian organizations, civil society and philanthropist to support the low income families and most venerable segment of the community.

The provincial minister said that the existing situation was badly affecting daily wagers, widows, orphans and elderly due to lock down, who were in need of dire support.

Hisham Inam Ullah said that that all those who want to contribute to this noble cause should deliver packages of food items to the office of District Social Welfare Officer.

He added that this contribution would be provided to the needy people in the relevant communities.

The Minister said that it was our collective responsibility to help our neighbors and countrymen in this hour of need. He said that in the current challenging situation we should act as a responsible citizen and should help those who were in need of support, so that we could fight with this pandemic with unity.