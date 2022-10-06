UrduPoint.com

Minister Witnesses Calligraphy Exhibition Of Sacred Names Of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Minister witnesses calligraphy exhibition of sacred Names of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Taimoor Masood on Thursday visited Alhamra Arts Council and witnessed the displayed art work related to the sacred Names of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to Alhamra sources here, the minister lauded the art work of the artists. He also congratulated the Alhamra for organizing calligraphy exhibition of the sacred names of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said, "It is a matter of great pride and honour to witness this special art work and to attend Mehfil-e-Samaa.

'' Taimoor said that Alhamra is promoting the Holy Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) through organizing different programmes which, he added, is a great step.

He said, "Following the sacred Uswa-e-Husna (PBUH) is the only way to achieve success in this world and hereafter."Famous Qawwal Sher Miandad along with his companions paid glowing tribute to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

