Minister Yousaf, Archbishop Joseph Discuss Religious Tolerance, Interfaith Harmony
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Thursday met with Archbishop Joseph Arshad of Islamabad-Rawalpindi to discuss pressing issues related to religious tolerance, interfaith harmony, and national development.
Archbishop Arshad congratulated Minister Yousaf on assuming his role and expressed hope for strengthened efforts to foster religious coexistence. Both leaders deliberated on proposals to counter religious intolerance, eliminating terrorism and sectarianism, and promoting peace.
Minister Yousaf underscored the vital role of minorities in Pakistan’s development, acknowledging their significant contributions. He reiterated that minorities in Pakistan enjoy full political, economic, and social rights as enshrined in the Constitution.
He highlighted key government initiatives, including the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities, the Interfaith Harmony Policy, and the approval of the Religious Tolerance Promotion Policy, all of which empower minority communities in the country.
Archbishop Arshad commended the government’s steps toward ensuring minority rights and noted that the Catholic Church of Pakistan continues to contribute to education and healthcare. He stressed that promoting tolerance, love, and equality is essential to eradicating extremism and building a more peaceful society.
Both leaders agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in eliminating extremism and fostering interfaith harmony, emphasizing that unity and understanding are crucial for national and global peace.
