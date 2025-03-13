Open Menu

Minister Yousaf, Archbishop Joseph Discuss Religious Tolerance, Interfaith Harmony

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Minister Yousaf, Archbishop Joseph discuss religious tolerance, interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Thursday met with Archbishop Joseph Arshad of Islamabad-Rawalpindi to discuss pressing issues related to religious tolerance, interfaith harmony, and national development.

Archbishop Arshad congratulated Minister Yousaf on assuming his role and expressed hope for strengthened efforts to foster religious coexistence. Both leaders deliberated on proposals to counter religious intolerance, eliminating terrorism and sectarianism, and promoting peace.

Minister Yousaf underscored the vital role of minorities in Pakistan’s development, acknowledging their significant contributions. He reiterated that minorities in Pakistan enjoy full political, economic, and social rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

He highlighted key government initiatives, including the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities, the Interfaith Harmony Policy, and the approval of the Religious Tolerance Promotion Policy, all of which empower minority communities in the country.

Archbishop Arshad commended the government’s steps toward ensuring minority rights and noted that the Catholic Church of Pakistan continues to contribute to education and healthcare. He stressed that promoting tolerance, love, and equality is essential to eradicating extremism and building a more peaceful society.

Both leaders agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in eliminating extremism and fostering interfaith harmony, emphasizing that unity and understanding are crucial for national and global peace.

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

52 seconds ago
 Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

16 minutes ago
 End of March final deadline to update tax records ..

End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..

16 minutes ago
 MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

31 minutes ago
 RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

46 minutes ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

56 minutes ago
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

1 hour ago
 Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verif ..

Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

1 hour ago
 GCAA issues first national regulation for certifyi ..

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..

1 hour ago
 Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola ..

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan