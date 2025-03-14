- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister Yousaf highlights Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) role in Muslim identity, calls for caution on ..
Minister Yousaf Highlights Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Role In Muslim Identity, Calls For Caution On Social Media
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Friday underscored the profound significance of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him as He is central to the identity of Muslims worldwide and a blessing for all humanity.
Addressing a press conference at the ministry, Minister Yousaf welcomed the United Nations' designation of March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which coincides with Pakistan’s observance of the Protection of the Sanctity of Prophet-hood Day. He emphasized that reverence for the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him is upheld across religious traditions and reiterated that blasphemy against him carries the death penalty under Pakistani law.
The minister recalled his role in a legislative amendment during former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, which revised Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code. The amendment removed the option of life imprisonment for blasphemy, making the death penalty the sole punishment, he added.
Pakistan, he affirmed, fully supports the UN initiative against Islamophobia and has directed all provinces to observe the Protection of the Sanctity of Prophethood Day. He noted that Friday sermons nationwide focused on the Prophet’s Peace Be Upon Him honor, reflecting the government’s commitment to safeguarding religious sentiments.
Minister Yousaf also raised concerns over the misuse of social media, where blasphemous content is being circulated. Urging vigilance, he advised the public to report such incidents through the ministry’s portal and cautioned young users against sharing sensitive material that could have legal repercussions. He called on parents to monitor their children's online activities to prevent unintentional involvement in controversial content.
Reiterating Pakistan’s stance on religious harmony, he stressed that belief in the finality of Prophethood is a fundamental tenet of islam and that anyone denying it falls outside the fold of the faith. While assuring that Pakistan upholds religious freedoms for all citizens, he emphasized the importance of mutual respect between religious communities.
Regarding the bill on protecting the sanctity of the Prophet’s Companions (Sahaba) and the Holy Household (Ahl-e-Bayt), Minister Yousaf said it had been passed by both houses of Parliament, though its current status remains uncertain. He assured that if the bill is resubmitted, it will be considered in a joint parliamentary session.
Concluding his remarks, the minister reiterated the need for responsible digital engagement and warned against sharing content that could incite religious discord or legal consequences.
Recent Stories
Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque
IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan
Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..
TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords
Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024
Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR
Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billion in February
MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow
Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia
Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Attock DPO Holds Open Court to Address Citizen Grievances6 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram directs strict measures for quality wheat supply, holds open court with traders6 minutes ago
-
Minister Yousaf highlights Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) role in Muslim identity, calls for caution on ..6 minutes ago
-
Rs 2.2mn recovered from shopkeepers during ten days of Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed7 minutes ago
-
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque16 minutes ago
-
2 POs involved in theft & cheque dishonor cases nabbed16 minutes ago
-
5 drug peddlers netted with over 4.5 kg charas16 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at Valmiki Mandir Bahawalpur to celebrate Holi16 minutes ago
-
Doctors, activists demand on International River day'free flowing of River Indus'16 minutes ago
-
Scholarship, laptops, e-bikes approved for mines workers' children16 minutes ago
-
Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa award announced for footballer, Muhammad Riaz26 minutes ago