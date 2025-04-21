Minister Yousaf pledges smooth, well-organized Hajj operations for Pakistani pilgrims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Monday reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring a smooth and well-organized Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims this year.

Addressing the Hajj Conference here at a local hotel, he said he assumed charge of the ministry just a month ago and was personally tasked by the prime minister to ensure the best possible Hajj arrangements.

"I traveled to Saudi Arabia myself to personally review the preparations," Minister Yousaf said. "During my visit, I realized that a significant number of intending pilgrims were still awaiting confirmation."

He highlighted that, with concerted efforts made alongside Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, they tried to secure the restoration of a quota for 67,000 pilgrims. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also played a key role in these efforts, he added.

Minister Yousaf announced that, thanks to the endeavors of the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, an additional quota of 10,000 pilgrims was allocated to Pakistan.

"Initially, Saudi authorities had indicated a quota of 102,000, but upon my request to reconsider sympathetically, they granted us an additional 10,000 slots," he explained.

He clarified that this additional quota was specifically allocated to private Hajj operators and cautioned against misinformation regarding further increases in the quota. "Some people are talking about an even larger increase, but that is not accurate," he emphasized.

Addressing concerns about pilgrims who missed Saudi deadlines, the minister expressed optimism, "If Saudi Arabia allows pilgrims from other countries who missed deadlines, Pakistani pilgrims will surely also be accommodated."

He stressed that any policy changes will apply equally to all countries, including Pakistan. "If pilgrims from other countries are permitted to perform Hajj despite missing deadlines, Pakistanis will not be left behind," he assured.

Finally, Minister Yousaf guaranteed that the funds transferred by Pakistani pilgrims to Saudi Arabia would be refunded if necessary, reinforcing the government's commitment to protecting pilgrims' interests.