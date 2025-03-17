Open Menu

Minister Yousaf Underscores Lawyers Role In Upholding Sanctity Of Prophethood

March 17, 2025

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Monday underscored the crucial role of lawyers in upholding the Sanctity of Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him) under Section 295-C of the Constitution of Pakistan

In a meeting with the representatives of District Bar Association Mansehra, Minister Yousaf highlighted the legal fraternity's significance in strengthening democracy, ensuring the rule of law, and delivering justice. He emphasized that lawyers have historically played a vital role in safeguarding constitutional principles and providing justice to the public.

"For a society to maintain peace and uphold the rule of law, it is imperative that every citizen is aware of legal provisions," he stated.

The District Bar Association officials commended the minister for actively commemorating the Day of Protection of the Sanctity of Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him) on March 15.

During the meeting, Minister Yousaf presented a grant check to the association’s president, Advocate Hafiz Naseem. The gathering was also attended by Tehsil Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Shafi, General Secretary Advocate Abrar Ahmed, and Advocate Asad Ali Chohan.

