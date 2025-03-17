Minister Yousaf Underscores Lawyers Role In Upholding Sanctity Of Prophethood
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 10:35 PM
Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Monday underscored the crucial role of lawyers in upholding the Sanctity of Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him) under Section 295-C of the Constitution of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Monday underscored the crucial role of lawyers in upholding the Sanctity of Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him) under Section 295-C of the Constitution of Pakistan.
In a meeting with the representatives of District Bar Association Mansehra, Minister Yousaf highlighted the legal fraternity's significance in strengthening democracy, ensuring the rule of law, and delivering justice. He emphasized that lawyers have historically played a vital role in safeguarding constitutional principles and providing justice to the public.
"For a society to maintain peace and uphold the rule of law, it is imperative that every citizen is aware of legal provisions," he stated.
The District Bar Association officials commended the minister for actively commemorating the Day of Protection of the Sanctity of Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him) on March 15.
During the meeting, Minister Yousaf presented a grant check to the association’s president, Advocate Hafiz Naseem. The gathering was also attended by Tehsil Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Shafi, General Secretary Advocate Abrar Ahmed, and Advocate Asad Ali Chohan.
Recent Stories
ACP hosts Grand Mehfil-e-Naat in Celebration of Ramazan
Strict security measures in place for In-Camera Parliamentary Committee meeting
Minister Yousaf underscores lawyers role in upholding sanctity of Prophethood
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visits Data Darbar
Restoring people's confidence vital to bring peace back to Balochistan: Minister ..
SIFC reviews progress on various projects, directs to expedite pending cross-sec ..
Jaffer Express to resume service from Tuesday: Hanif Abbasi
Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 40
LHC rules biological father responsible for supporting children born from rape o ..
Pakistan Army soldiers laying down their lives to protect nation: Azma Bokhari
MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ban in Hyderabad
Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for Profiteering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ACP hosts Grand Mehfil-e-Naat in Celebration of Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures in place for In-Camera Parliamentary Committee meeting1 minute ago
-
Minister Yousaf underscores lawyers role in upholding sanctity of Prophethood1 minute ago
-
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visits Data Darbar1 minute ago
-
Restoring people's confidence vital to bring peace back to Balochistan: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..2 minutes ago
-
Jaffer Express to resume service from Tuesday: Hanif Abbasi7 minutes ago
-
LHC rules biological father responsible for supporting children born from rape or out of wedlock7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army soldiers laying down their lives to protect nation: Azma Bokhari7 minutes ago
-
MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ban in Hyderabad41 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for Profiteering41 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt launches sports festival to celebrate Pakistan Day38 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for implementation of NAP to eliminate terrorism39 minutes ago